Chairman Peshawar Board, For Cluster-based Exam System For Intermediate

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A consultative meeting was held under the chairmanship of Riaz Khan Mehsud, Commissioner Peshawar Division and Chairman of the Peshawar Board, to discuss the implementation of the Cluster-Based Examination System for the upcoming intermediate exams.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary and Controller of the Peshawar Board, along with other senior officials. Principals from both government and private sector institutions also participated in the session.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the preparations and arrangements for the examinations.

All stakeholders shared valuable insights and suggestions aimed at making the examination system more effective, transparent, and standardized.

Riaz Khan Mehsud assured the participants that their recommendations would be considered in formulating the examination policy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants pledged their full support and cooperation to the Commissioner Peshawar Division and Chairman Peshawar board in successfully implementing the Cluster-Based Examination System.

