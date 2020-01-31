Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government was focusing on National Sports Policy and a meeting would be convened very soon in that respect.

He was talking to Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi who called on him here. Matters relating to sports were discussed during the meeting.

The Prime Minister expressed his pleasure over the association of Hashim Amla with Peshwar Zalmi, adding Zalmi had played an important role for the success of PSL in Pakistan.

He said that the complete holding of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season Five in the country would be a historic occasion.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan Super League had contributedin the return of international cricket to the country.