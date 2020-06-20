UrduPoint.com
Chairman PFA Hands Over Compensation Cheque To Heir Drowned Into Nullah

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Chairman PFA hands over compensation cheque to heir drowned into nullah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :On behalf of Punjab government, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairman Punjab food Authority, MPA Umer Tanveer Butt handed over compensation cheque worth of Rs. 300000 to the legal heir of 9 year old child drowned into a nullah at Qasimabad.

While distributing the compensation cheque, MPA stated that the compensation could not be the substitute of the precious human lives but will give some relief to the victims' family. He also expressed great sorrow on the loss of human lives and offered condolence for the departure souls.

On the occasion, Umer Tanveer said a committee has been constituted to probe the matter and also assured that the construction work on nullah would be completed within a week.

It merits a mention here that Amir Shehzad son of Muhammad Asghar had drowned in a local nullah 10 days ago.

