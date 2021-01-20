Chairman PFF calls for developing wind, solar energy sources

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) Muhammad Ali Shah on Wednesday called for developing country's wind and solar energy sources and observed that both are cheaper and more environmental friendly.

He shared these views while speaking in the Webinar organized by the PFF, said a statement.

Representatives of Alliance for Climate Justice and Clean Energy (ACJCE), academia, civil society representatives and media attended the webinar.

The Chairman PFF observed that hydro power plants should not be included in the category of renewable because those had severe impacts on river ecology, aquatic life and the lives and livelihoods dependent on river waters.

Representative of Alternative Law Collective Advocate Zain Moulvi and Research Associate RDPI Haneea Isaad also spoke on the occasion.