Chairman PFF dies at 65 in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Central Chairman of Pakhtan Fisher Forum (PFF), Syed Muhammad Ali Shah on Wednesday passed away here in a private hospital after suffering from severe illness.

According to details, he left behind four sons and two daughters.

Funeral prayer would be offered at 8:30 pm at Ibrahim Hyderi and would be buried at ancestral graveyard there.

In 1998, he established the PFF to give legitimate rights to Fishermen community in the country.

Later, he became strong voice of the community by raising their issues on the national and international forums.