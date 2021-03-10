UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman PFMA For Increasing Wheat Quota To Meet Flour Demand

Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Chairman PFMA for increasing wheat quota to meet flour demand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Naeem Butt Wednesday demanded of the provincial government to increase the wheat quota for KP flour mills to meet the increasing flour demand in the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that during the months of February and March the government reduced the wheat quota thrice due to which the flour shortage was reported in the market, adding that in the month of January the wheat quota was 7000 metric ton which was reduced to 5000 in March.

He feared that if the situation persisted the people would face flour crisis in the holy month of Ramazan.

He urged KP Chief Minister, Advisor on food and Secretary Food to improve the wheat quota to ensure uninterrupted flour supply to market.

More Stories From Pakistan

