Chairman PFMA KP thankful for ban lifting on wheat transportation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PFMA KP) Monday thanked Federal and provincial governments for lifting ban on transportation of wheat between Punjab and KP.

Chairman PFMA KP Sabir Ahmed Bangash also welcomed the decision of the government and said that another promise was fulfilled by PTI leadership.

He also thanked Punjab government, KP Minister for food Atif Khan, Secretary Food and Director Food for increasing wheat quota to 4500 metric ton.