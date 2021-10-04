UrduPoint.com

Chairman PFMA KP Thankful For Ban Lifting On Wheat Transportation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Chairman PFMA KP thankful for ban lifting on wheat transportation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PFMA KP) Monday thanked Federal and provincial governments for lifting ban on transportation of wheat between Punjab and KP.

Chairman PFMA KP Sabir Ahmed Bangash also welcomed the decision of the government and said that another promise was fulfilled by PTI leadership.

He also thanked Punjab government, KP Minister for food Atif Khan, Secretary Food and Director Food for increasing wheat quota to 4500 metric ton.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Of Punjab Punjab Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his f ..

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his five sons in sexual abuse case

12 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

26 minutes ago
 WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

57 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

1 hour ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.