Chairman PHA calls on minister housing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Engineer Yasir Gillani on Thursday called on Punjab Minister for Housing Malik Asad Khokhar at his office.

PHA Chairman briefed the minister about the annually held chrysanthemum exhibition at Gillani Park.

The minister directed best arrangements for the citizens, as well as automation within the department to ensure transparency in all tasks.

Malik Asad said that more miwaki concept based forests be grown in the provincial capital to counter pollution.

He lauded that 56,250 saplings of local varieties were planted in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park over an area of 50 kanals. He directed to continue operation against illegally installed billboards and hoardings.