Chairman PHA cuts cake of Christmas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held here at UP church,Noori gate area in connection with Christmas here on Tuesday.

Chairman Punjab Horticulture Authority Shafique Sindhu and Bishop Zafer jointly cut the cake of Christmas.

Chairman PHA while addressing to Christians said that Pakistan was a real democratic state and believes in religious freedom,adding that all minorities were free to celebrate their religious festivals in the country.

The chairman gifted two benches to the church and started taking steps for the beautification and renovation of two parks of UP church.