UrduPoint.com

Chairman PHA Directs Officers To Make City Green

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Chairman PHA directs officers to make city green

Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood here on Tuesday chaired a meeting and directed the officers to take all possible steps to make Rawalpindi city green and beautiful

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood here on Tuesday chaired a meeting and directed the officers to take all possible steps to make Rawalpindi city green and beautiful.

On the occasion, Director General (DG) PHA, Director Horticulture, Director Admin and Finance and other officers were present.

The DG gave a briefing and informed the chairman about overall performance of the authority, ongoing projects and issues being confronted.

During the meeting, the Chairman while appreciating performance of the authority issued instructions to the officers to make the city green and beautiful.

He also directed the officers to plant maximum saplings under ongoing plantation campaign.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Punjab Sports Minister inaugurates Sports Board Pu ..

Punjab Sports Minister inaugurates Sports Board Punjab's Swimming Academy

23 seconds ago
 Cabinet standing committee approves various propos ..

Cabinet standing committee approves various proposals

25 seconds ago
 Xi's upcoming visits of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to ..

Xi's upcoming visits of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to bolster SCO cooperation

27 seconds ago
 115 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

115 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia C ..

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia Cup 2022

1 hour ago
 Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.