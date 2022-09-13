Chairman PHA directs officers to make city green

Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood here on Tuesday chaired a meeting and directed the officers to take all possible steps to make Rawalpindi city green and beautiful

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood here on Tuesday chaired a meeting and directed the officers to take all possible steps to make Rawalpindi city green and beautiful.

On the occasion, Director General (DG) PHA, Director Horticulture, Director Admin and Finance and other officers were present.

The DG gave a briefing and informed the chairman about overall performance of the authority, ongoing projects and issues being confronted.

During the meeting, the Chairman while appreciating performance of the authority issued instructions to the officers to make the city green and beautiful.

He also directed the officers to plant maximum saplings under ongoing plantation campaign.