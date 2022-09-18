UrduPoint.com

Chairman PHA Directs Officers To Plant Maximum Saplings To Make City Green

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Chairman PHA directs officers to plant maximum saplings to make city green

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood has directed the officers concerned to plant maximum saplings under ongoing plantation campaign.

He instructed the officers to take all possible steps to make Rawalpindi city green and beautiful.

The Chairman said, "We are also making efforts for beautification of Murree." Under the project, the beautification of different roads and parks of the city would also be ensured, he added.

He said, joint efforts would be made by all the departments concerned for beautification of the city and it would be made a more attractive and beautiful area.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the Chairman had also ordered the authority to further uplift green belts, roads and parks of Murree, the most popular hill station of the country.

Asif Mehmood had directed the officers to accelerate the pace of the work to complete the projects within shortest possible time frame and formulate a comprehensive plan to further enhance beauty of the hill station, he added.

