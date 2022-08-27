Chairman PHA directs officers to take all possible steps to make city green

The newly appointed Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood here on Saturday chaired a meeting and directed the officers to take all possible steps to make Rawalpindi city green and beautiful

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The newly appointed Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood here on Saturday chaired a meeting and directed the officers to take all possible steps to make Rawalpindi city green and beautiful.

On the occasion, Director General (DG) PHA gave a briefing and informed the chairman about overall performance of the authority, ongoing projects and issues being confronted.

In the beginning of the meeting the DG and all the officers of the authority welcomed the chairman and congratulated for once again taking over charge of the office.

During the meeting, the Chairman issued instructions to the officers to improve their performance and take all possible steps to make Rawalpindi city green and bright.

In the meeting, the Chairman PHA also directed the officers to set up a flood relief camp for the flood victims in view of the current situation in the country and extend full cooperation to all the departments concerned.

Earlier, the Chairman PHA Rawalpindi, Asif Mamoud once again took over charge of the office today.

The PHA employees and officers on arrival of Asif Mehmood at the office gave a warm welcome.

The Punjab government had once again appointed Asif Mehmood as Chairman PHA.

Asif Mehmood after assuming charge of the office held a meeting and issued instruction to accelerate work on ongoing projects.

He expressed his determination that he would work day and night to make Rawalpindi city green and beautiful and thanked all the employees and officers. He also urged them to work hard with commitment and dedication.