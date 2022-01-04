Chairman PHA inaugurates Jinnah Park

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood inaugurated Jinnah Park on Tuesday to provide green and clean environment to the residents of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood inaugurated Jinnah Park on Tuesday to provide green and clean environment to the residents of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.

The total area of the Jinnah Park is around six kanals and the authority completed the reconstruction and renovation work on its own as per the instructions of the chairman.

The Chairman said while addressing the participants that like last year, this year too, PHA would take all possible steps to provide green and clean environment to the people. He said that he would personally monitor all the activities to make the city more beautiful.

Asif Mehmood also listened to the problems of the people and issued instructions to the officers concerned for their immediate resolution.

Member Punjab Assembly Ejaz Khan, Vice Chairman PHA, Rawalpindi, Malik Abid Mehmood, Director General PHA Rawalpindi Zaheer Ahmed Jappa, Director Horticulture Sheikh Tariq Mehmood, Deputy Director Shah Sohail, former Nazim Nasrullah and General Secretary Metropolitan, Rizwan Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

Later, the citizens expressing their views appreciated the performance of the Chairman PHA and all the officers and staff of the authority.