UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman PHA Visits Murree Road To Inspect Beautification Project Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:42 PM

Chairman PHA visits Murree Road to inspect beautification project work

Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood Monday visited Murree Road and Rashid Minhas Road to inspect beautification project work and directed the officers to further uplift Green belts and medians of both the roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood Monday visited Murree Road and Rashid Minhas Road to inspect beautification project work and directed the officers to further uplift Green belts and medians of both the roads.

Director General, PHA Rawalpindi Syed Shafqat Raza and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The PHA officers briefed the Chairman about the beautification project.

Asif Mehmood directed the officers to accelerate pace of the work to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

The Chairman and DG visited different areas and instructed the PHA officers to plant maximum saplings under monsoon plantation campaign.

The Chairman said, "We are making efforts for beautification of the city under 'Glorious Rawalpindi' project." Under the project, the beautificationof all entry and exit points of the city would also be ensured.

He said, joint efforts would be made by all the departments concerned for beautification of the city and it would be made a model town.

Related Topics

Murree Road Rashid Rawalpindi All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

23 minutes ago

GoP expresses condolence over death of Yukiya Aman ..

4 minutes ago

Motorway Police recovers lost ornaments worth 1.4 ..

4 minutes ago

China-Pakistan exchange views on bilateral relatio ..

4 minutes ago

National Language Movement delegation visits Lahor ..

4 minutes ago

Over 700 Undocumented Migrants Arrive in Spain by ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.