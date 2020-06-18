Bahauddin Zakariya University's (BZU) Department of Pharmaceutics Chairman Professor Dr Nisar Hussain Shah has challenged appointment of one of his faculty member of Pharmacy Department for not fulfilling merit criterion before announcing him as professor

In a letter (ref No 128-P/PHP/20, dated 12-06-2020), addressing to Chancellor/Governor Punjab, Dr Nisar shared with this news agency here Thursday, requested the authority to conduct inquiry against Professor Dr Muhammad Uzair as "illegal professorship under Revisional Petition 11-A".

Prof Dr Nisar requested the authority "to conduct a comprehensive inquiry against Dr Uzair and the former chairman (Professor Dr Bashir Ahmad (Retd) so that the merit system of the university could be maintained. Moreover the seat of professor in the department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry must be re-advertised and the Dr Uzair must apply and appear in selection board after evaluation process".