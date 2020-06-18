UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Pharmaceutics Department Bahauddin Zakariya University Challenges Faculty Member's Appointment

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:20 PM

Chairman Pharmaceutics department Bahauddin Zakariya University challenges faculty member's appointment

Bahauddin Zakariya University's (BZU) Department of Pharmaceutics Chairman Professor Dr Nisar Hussain Shah has challenged appointment of one of his faculty member of Pharmacy Department for not fulfilling merit criterion before announcing him as professor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University's (BZU) Department of Pharmaceutics Chairman Professor Dr Nisar Hussain Shah has challenged appointment of one of his faculty member of Pharmacy Department for not fulfilling merit criterion before announcing him as professor.

In a letter (ref No 128-P/PHP/20, dated 12-06-2020), addressing to Chancellor/Governor Punjab, Dr Nisar shared with this news agency here Thursday, requested the authority to conduct inquiry against Professor Dr Muhammad Uzair as "illegal professorship under Revisional Petition 11-A".

Prof Dr Nisar requested the authority "to conduct a comprehensive inquiry against Dr Uzair and the former chairman (Professor Dr Bashir Ahmad (Retd) so that the merit system of the university could be maintained. Moreover the seat of professor in the department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry must be re-advertised and the Dr Uzair must apply and appear in selection board after evaluation process".

Related Topics

Punjab Bahauddin Zakariya University Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Khalifa University researchers develop hybrid grap ..

37 minutes ago

Chinese county restricts travel as Beijing races t ..

2 minutes ago

Bomb blast kills four workers in southeast Turkey

46 minutes ago

'Grievances of Balochistan to be addressed on prio ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 18 ..

2 minutes ago

Australia batting coach Hick axed in coronavirus c ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.