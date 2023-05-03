Chairman PHEC for role of universities in generating skilled workforce

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr Shahid Munir has said that the country can be given a high position at the world level only by converting the workforce into human wealth

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Dr Shahid Munir has said that the country can be given a high position at the world level only by converting the workforce into human wealth.

In this regard, the role of universities is key, which can transform unskilled people into a professional workforce.

Dr Shahid Munir expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Deans, Directors, and Principal Officers of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at the Vice Chancellor's Secretariat in Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus on Wednesday morning.

He said that it is very gratifying that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is making progress in this direction under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Engr Dr. Athar Mahboob and the achievements achieved at the teaching and research forum are worthy of imitation for all universities.

Especially, the establishment of new departments in health, medical allied sciences, engineering and information technology, and other issues and providing a large number of admissions for male and female students is a very good initiative.

He said that he was very happy to visit the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and visited the historic Abbasia Campus of IUB and also visited the indisputable Solar Park in Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

He said that he had the pleasure of visiting the College of Nursing, business Management, sports Facilities, Health Center and also Pharmacy and other departments in Khawaja Farid Campus.

He said that the Baghdad ul Jadeed campus is undoubtedly the fulfillment of a dream and such a dream is a center of knowledge that quenches the thirst of knowledge for students living in the length and breadth of the country. Today in Islamia University Bahawalpur students from Gilgit-Baltistan to remote areas of Balochistan are engaged in teaching and research activities with local students.

He said that the steps taken by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for national food self-sufficiency and restoration of the agricultural economy are very welcome. In this regard, the initiation of a pilot project to increase rainfall in Cholistan is good news, which can increase the national economy by 10 billion Dollars.

The University of Nursing College is a masterpiece of the Vice Chancellor's vision. Currently, there is a great need for nursing in the middle East and Europe and there is a great demand for nursing in the country as well, which the Islamia University Bahawalpur has established a nursing college with modern facilities.

He said that arts and social sciences are also very important for a balanced society and in this regard, Islamia University Bahawalpur is making progress in social sciences, social services, and new masters in the College of Art and Design and all these are the best steps in this direction.

He said that there is a need to start a faculty development program on a large basis in the three areas that the university is already making progress in this direction, and in this regard, the initiation of pedagogical training by the Faculty of Education is a welcome initiative.

He said that there is a need to improve the question paper to test the ability of male and female students so that their memory as well as their ability and competence can also be evaluated. Similarly, he said that there is a need to create a center of excellence in artificial intelligence and the IT department of Islamia University Bahawalpur is providing high-level services in this regard, in which software such as recruitment, campus management, and administrative management system in addition to the admission cell are very welcome.

He also appreciated the development works of more than 12 billion rupees in Islamia University Bahawalpur and said that the university is currently spending its resources on projects that will have long-term and far-reaching results due to economic pressure.

Which will play a very important role in the social and economic development of the area along with the university. He said that more than 65 thousand male and female students are an indication of the right direction of this university and that the university is moving towards the goal of self-sufficiency.

Along with this, attention is being paid to quality research and the inclusion of the university far ahead in the global research ranking is a clear proof of this. Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir administered the oath to the officials of the University Students' Society for the year 2023 and delivered the keynote speech at Khawaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Renowned motivational speaker Prof. Dr Javed Iqbal also spoke on this occasion. Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission visited the furniture manufacturing unit at Islamia University Bahawalpur and appreciated the factory set up by the university to manufacture furniture.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir also inaugurated the Soil and Environmental Microbiology Lab in Soil Sciences Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, IUB.