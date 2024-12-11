Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects

Chairman of the Prime Minister Inspection Commission, Brigadier (R) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to development projects under Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Inspection Commission, Brigadier (R) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to development projects under Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretaries Ikramullah Khan and Muhammad Abid Majeed along with other relevant official were also present on the occasion.

It was agreed in the meeting to expedite pace of work on development projects to ensure their timely completion. The importance of improved coordination among relevant departments to resolve obstacles hindering the implementation of these projects was also emphasized. Necessary directives were issued to the concerned federal and provincial departments to take requisite steps in this regard.

The projects that came under discussion include Chitral-Shandur Road, Peshawar Northern Bypass, CRBC (Chashma Right Bank Canal) and Hangu Road.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that completion of projects initiated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Federal PSDP is crucial as they are significant for public welfare.

He assured that the provincial government would fulfill its responsibilities to ensure their timely completion. He underlined the importance of CRBC Lift Canal project stating that it is not only vital for the province but also essential for country's food security.

Brigadier (R) Muzaffar Ranjha assured that all ongoing projects in KP under PSDP would be completed. He emphasized that these are public welfare projects and would be prioritized for completion.