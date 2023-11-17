Open Menu

Chairman PMIC Instructs Departments For Swift Completion Of PSDP Projects

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Chairman PMIC instructs departments for swift completion of PSDP projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Chairman of Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC) Brig. (Retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha has taken cognizance of the concerns of the prime minister over the unwarranted delays in the completion of PSDP projects.

The PMIC chairman, along with Director PMIC Muhammad Saleh Narejo visited Punjab and Sindh this month and took briefings from the respective departments pertaining to hill torrance and the clearance of natural routes of Kachhi Canal Project at Dera Ghazi Khan, said a press release issued on Friday.

The Chief Secretary and Irrigation Secretary of Government of Punjab assured removing the impediments involved.

The necessary briefings were also given by WAPDA and Irrigation Department, Punjab at D.G. Khan.

The command area of the project lies in Balochistan province and to irrigate 72,000 acres land of Dera Bugti and monetary benefits of Rs. 3.6 billion accrued upto June, 2022.

The PMIC chairman gave instructions for completion of the work by the end of February, 2024 so that water can be provided for irrigation by March, 2024.

He also made a visit to Nai Gaj Dam Dadu, Sindh, currently under Monitoring, Evolution an Inspection at PMIC. The project once completed will cultivate an area of 28,800 acres besides flood protection of the downstream area, assure water supply to Manchar Lake and lower riparian, fisheries development, recharge of ground water and socio-economic uplift of the poor community.

The issues raised by WAPDA regarding land acquisition, resettlement and road were also discussed with Chief Secretary, Revenue and Irrigation Departments of Government of Sindh and necessary instructions were given to concerned departments of Government of Sindh.

The directions by the PMIC chairman for timely completion of the projects will ensure the intended benefits for the general public and the agriculture sector.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Prime Minister Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Water WAPDA Agriculture Visit Road Dam Dera Ghazi Khan Dadu Dera Bugti February March June From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection commit ..

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection committee

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Regi ..

Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Registration Activities

14 minutes ago
 PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative ..

Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative efforts to combat terrorism

29 minutes ago
 Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves ..

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting ..

1 hour ago
 The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

1 hour ago
With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

2 hours ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

2 hours ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

5 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan