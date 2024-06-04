Open Menu

Chairman PMYP Appreciates China's Role In Empowering Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 07:56 PM

The Government of Pakistan and the Government of China on Tuesday celebrated the successful completion of the project "Strengthening PPEs Related Manufacturing Capacities in Pakistan" at a closing ceremony held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Government of Pakistan and the Government of China on Tuesday celebrated the successful completion of the project "Strengthening PPEs Related Manufacturing Capacities in Pakistan" at a closing ceremony held in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme,(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, appreciated the support of the Government of China, UNDP, and other development partners for their efforts in empowering the youth of Pakistan.

He highlighted the government's priority to invest in youth employment and self-employment and acknowledged the project's contribution to achieving this goal.

The project established Common Facility Centres (CFCs) equipped with modern equipment, serving as training hubs to enhance the skills of young entrepreneurs and MSMEs. The initiative is expected to increase employment opportunities, improve livelihoods, and enhance the economic empowerment of women.

The Government of Pakistan is committed to investing in the youth of Pakistan, and this project is a shining example of our efforts to empower them," said Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme.

"We are grateful for the support of the Government of China and UNDP in helping us achieve our goals."

The Chairman also acknowledged the strong bond between Pakistan and China, celebrating 73 years of friendship and strategic partnership. He expressed gratitude for China's support in poverty alleviation, youth employment, and SME development, citing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a key initiative.

Rana Mashhood also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable development. "We believe that the holistic development of youth should be achieved through collaborative and cross-sectional approaches. Projects like this demonstrate that together, we can achieve great things."

The ceremony was attended by Mr Yang Guangyuan, Counsellor for Economic Commercial Affairs from the People's Republic of China, Ms Van Nguyen, Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP Pakistan, government representatives, project partners, beneficiaries, and other dignitaries.

