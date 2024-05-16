Chairman PMYP Calls For Promoting National Heritage
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Thursday chaired a crucial meeting at the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, underscoring the importance of promoting and preserving Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage
During the meeting, the Chairman PMYP urged the Ministry of Culture and Heritage to play a proactive role in showcasing and promoting local culture and artwork.
He proposed the installation of proper display racks at airports and other busy stations to exhibit local cultural items alongside informative brochures, thereby providing visitors with a glimpse into Pakistan's vibrant heritage.
Furthermore, Chairman Mashhood Khan stressed the significance of promoting Pakistani culture both domestically and internationally, highlighting the Ministry’s pivotal role as the face of Pakistan in shaping a positive and soft image of the nation on the global stage.
In line with the preservation of Pakistan’s rich heritage, the Chairman advocated for the establishment of a Heritage Club and emphasized the importance of preserving heritage sites across the country.
Moreover, the Chairman discussed the need to recognize and appreciate the contributions of local poets and artists on a larger scale, proposing the institution of prestigious awards to honor their valuable work.
Lastly, the Chairman PMYP underlined the importance of promoting local handicrafts by displaying them at university-level exhibitions throughout the year, thereby fostering a deeper appreciation for Pakistan's diverse cultural heritage among the youth.
The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme remains committed to supporting initiatives that celebrate and preserve Pakistan's cultural heritage, ensuring its legacy for future generations.
