Chairman PMYP Congratulates Athar Zahid For Winning International Heavyweight Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Chairman PMYP congratulates Athar Zahid for winning International Heavyweight Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Tuesday extended warm congratulations to Pakistan’s international Heavyweight Champion Athar Zahid for defeating the Indian rival in the World Heavyweight Championship competition held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Expressing immense pleasure in his victory, he said that Athar's incredible talent and dedication had earned the honour for the country.

The Chairman expressed "Good Luck" to Athar Zahid for the upcoming wrestling world tour.

Mashhood emphasized the importance of sports in promoting unity, resilience, and national pride and reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing all necessary resources and support to empower and enhance Pakistan’s standing in the world of sports.

