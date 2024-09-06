Open Menu

Chairman PMYP Congratulates Haider Ali For Winning Bronze Medal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Chairman PMYP congratulates Haider Ali for winning bronze medal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Friday extended warm congratulations to Pakistan’s Haider Ali for winning the Bronze medal in the discus throw event at the Paris Paralympics.

Expressing immense pleasure in his victory, he said that Haider's incredible talent and dedication had earned the honor for the country.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of sports in promoting unity, resilience, and national pride and reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing all necessary resources and support to empower and enhance Pakistan’s standing in the world of sports.

