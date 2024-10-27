- Home
Chairman PMYP Congratulates Newly Elected Commonwealth Secretary-general Shirley Botchwey
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Sunday congratulated Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Botchwey, on her election as the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.
Mashhood who is the head of the Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Task Force expressed hope that the Commonwealth Secretariat would play a more active role under the leadership of the newly elected Secretary General Ms Shirley Botchwey.
He added that Pakistan always supported the Commonwealth initiatives regarding youth development.
