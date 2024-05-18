Chairman PMYP congratulates Pakistan volleyball team for unbeaten streak in Central Asian Championship

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan volleyball team for their outstanding performance in the recent Central Asian Volleyball Championship held in Liaqat Gymnasium, Islamabad.

Under the stellar leadership of Captain Muhammad Ali, the Pakistani team showcased remarkable talent and determination, securing victory against formidable opponents including Iran, Sri Lanka, Turkistan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan, thus maintaining an unbeaten streak throughout the championship.

It is noteworthy that Chairman Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan had the honour of serving as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of this prestigious Championship, where he witnessed the enthusiasm and fervour of the players and supporters.

He emphasized the importance of nurturing and celebrating sporting talent across all disciplines, as it not only brings glory to the nation but also serves as a source of inspiration for youth.

In the light of their remarkable success, Chairman Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan assured the volleyball team of the government's unwavering support and encouragement and said that the government was looking forward to their continued triumphs on the international stage.