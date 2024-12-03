ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Tuesday extended warm congratulations to Pakistan's Blind Cricket Team for winning the T20 World Cup final.

Expressing immense pleasure at the player's victory, he said that the blind cricket team's incredible talent and dedication had earned the honour for the country.

The Chairman PMYP emphasized the importance of sports in promoting unity, resilience, and national pride and reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing all necessary resources and support to empower and enhance Pakistan’s standing in the world of sports.