Chairman PMYP Congratulates Waqas Butt For Winning Silver Medal
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday extended warm congratulations to the Mass Wrestling player Waqas Afzal Butt, for achieving the Silver Medal in the 4th World Mass Wrestling Championship held in Russia.
Talking to Waqas Butt here at his office, Rana expressed immense pleasure in his victory and added “We're proud of you for your outstanding achievement and your perseverance and passion are a reminder that dreams do come true.”
The chairman hoped that Waqas would showcase outstanding performance in the upcoming World Nomad Games to be held in Kyrgyzstan.
He emphasized the importance of sports in promoting unity, resilience, and national pride and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing all necessary resources and support to empower and enhance Pakistan’s standing in the world of sports.
