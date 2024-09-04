Open Menu

Chairman PMYP Congratulates Waqas Butt For Winning Silver Medal

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Chairman PMYP congratulates Waqas Butt for winning silver medal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday extended warm congratulations to the Mass Wrestling player Waqas Afzal Butt, for achieving the Silver Medal in the 4th World Mass Wrestling Championship held in Russia.

Talking to Waqas Butt here at his office, Rana expressed immense pleasure in his victory and added “We're proud of you for your outstanding achievement and your perseverance and passion are a reminder that dreams do come true.”

The chairman hoped that Waqas would showcase outstanding performance in the upcoming World Nomad Games to be held in Kyrgyzstan.

He emphasized the importance of sports in promoting unity, resilience, and national pride and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing all necessary resources and support to empower and enhance Pakistan’s standing in the world of sports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Sports Russia Kyrgyzstan Silver All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

4 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

4 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

5 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

17 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

18 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

22 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

22 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan