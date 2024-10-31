Chairman PMYP discusses to explore Google initiatives for youth

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 09:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has pledged full support, paving the way for innovative Google projects and opportunities.

During a meeting with Google Developers Group team members here at his office, he discussed the ways to enhance education, employment, engagement, and environmental conservation for Pakistan's youth.

The meeting aimed to explore Google initiatives for youth and forge a stronger collaboration between Google and PMYP.

Meanwhile, the Chairman PMYP extended warm congratulations to the Pakistani twin sisters Manisha Ali and Maliha Ali for winning gold and bronze medals at the 6th Asian Taekwondo Championship in Indonesia.

Manisha Ali secured the gold medal in the over 73kg category while Maliha Ali, representing Pakistan won a bronze medal in the 73kg category.

Expressing immense pleasure in their victory, Mashhood said that Manisha and Maliha's incredible talent and dedication had earned the highest honour for the country. “We're proud of both of you for your outstanding achievement and your perseverance".

The Chairman emphasized the importance of sports in promoting unity, resilience, and national pride and reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing all necessary resources and support to empower and enhance Pakistan’s standing in the world of sports.

