Chairman PMYP emphasizes crucial role of technology for empowering youth

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Chairman of Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday emphasized the crucial role of technology for empowering youth.

Addressing the event titled "Bridging the Academia-Industry Gap" organized in collaboration with microsoft and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the chairman PMYP said that equipping graduates with the latest technological skills is paramount to ensuring their success in the competitive global landscape.

He said that such events pave the way for a more collaborative and future-proof education system.

Microsoft Pakistan brought together leading figures from academia and industry focusing on nurturing collaboration and equipping graduates with the skills needed to thrive in the modern workplace.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, Executive Director of the Higher Education Commission followed by a Keynote by Microsoft’s Director of Education Industry, Central Europe middle East and Africa Jaye Richards Hill.

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration, Jaye Richards Hill stated, "At Microsoft, we believe that technology can be a powerful bridge between academia and industry. By equipping students with the latest tools and technologies, and fostering collaboration with industry leaders, we can prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow."

Jibran Jamshad speaking to the audience on latest AI offerings by Microsoft, highlighted a recent survey from the World Talent Initiative, which paints a picture of a rapidly changing workplace driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The survey revealed a significant increase in AI adoption, with a staggering 75 percent of knowledge workers now using AI tools in their daily tasks.

Interestingly, nearly half 46 percent reported adopting these tools within the last six months, highlighting a rapid acceleration in AI integration. Despite initial fears of job losses due to AI, the survey also identified a talent shortage in cybersecurity, engineering, and design.

Companies are now prioritizing AI skills when hiring, and employees are actively upskilling themselves through platforms like LinkedIn Learning to stay competitive.

LinkedIn has introduced a new AI skill framework for organizations, offering over 50 free learning courses to help professionals at all levels enhance their AI expertise. This suggests that AI is creating new opportunities for those who are willing to adapt. Imagination and innovation took center stage with a showcase by Team Sign Saathi, a group of GIKI students whose project reached the Imagine Cup global semi-finals. Top Imagine Cup projects were also showcased to dignitaries.

The event also featured remarks by Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, the Chairman of Higher Education Commission.

Marking a significant milestone, the event witnessed the launch of Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Learn for Educators & Microsoft for Startups – Founders Hub in the presence of respected Vice Chancellors of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). This initiative signifies Microsoft's commitment to supporting academic institutions in Pakistan and empowering the next generation of tech leaders. The event concluded with a networking session, solidifying the connections between academia and industry leaders.