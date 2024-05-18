Chairman PMYP expresses concern over attack on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan Saturday expressed deep concern over the attack on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan.

In a statement, Rana said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while taking notice of the incident has directed to provide all kinds of support and assistance to Pakistani students in the current situation in Kyrgyzstan.

He added that every possible assistance would be provided to the Pakistani students during this problematic time.

Chairman PMYP said that the Pakistani ambassador informed the Prime Minister about the situation and added that no Pakistani was killed in the incident, however, such incidents were alarming.

The Prime Minister instructed the embassy to provide all kinds of medical facilities to the injured students and the Prime Minister himself was monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan, he added.