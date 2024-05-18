Open Menu

Chairman PMYP Expresses Concern Over Attack On Pakistani Students In Kyrgyzstan

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Chairman PMYP expresses concern over attack on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan Saturday expressed deep concern over the attack on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan.

In a statement, Rana said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while taking notice of the incident has directed to provide all kinds of support and assistance to Pakistani students in the current situation in Kyrgyzstan.

He added that every possible assistance would be provided to the Pakistani students during this problematic time.

Chairman PMYP said that the Pakistani ambassador informed the Prime Minister about the situation and added that no Pakistani was killed in the incident, however, such incidents were alarming.

The Prime Minister instructed the embassy to provide all kinds of medical facilities to the injured students and the Prime Minister himself was monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Kyrgyzstan All

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

55 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

1 hour ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

1 hour ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

4 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

4 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

7 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

16 hours ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

16 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

16 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan