Chairman PMYP felicitates nation on I Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan in his message felicitated the entire Pakistani nation on the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.

He said, "The day marks the sacrifices of our forefathers for their right to self-determination.

"

Rana said today, “We need to set aside our differences and work committedly for unity, integrity, and economic stability.”

The Chairman PMYP urged the Youth to play their role in making the country more prosperous according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with their hard work and dedication.

He said, "Youth is the hope of Pakistan and can play a major role in the prosperity and stability of the country."