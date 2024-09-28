Chairman PMYP held meeting with South Korean Envoy to enhance bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) To enhance bilateral ties and promote youth collaboration, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, met with the Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea, His Excellency Park ki Jun here on Saturday.

According to the PMYP office, the discussions focused on strengthening relations between Pakistan and South Korea, emphasising empowering the youth of both nations.

Both dignitaries expressed their mutual commitment to enhancing youth development initiatives during the meeting.

They discussed various strategies for youth engagement, skills development, and digital empowerment, particularly through educational and cultural exchange programs.

Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood highlighted Pakistan's ongoing initiatives, including the Smart Pakistan Scheme and the National Innovation Award, which aim to equip the younger generation with essential tools for the future.

His Excellency Park ki Jun expressed keen interest in fostering greater cooperation in the areas of technology, culture, and education.

He also underscored the significance of building stronger ties through collaborative youth programs that can benefit both nations in areas such as innovation and entrepreneurship.

Both leaders expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming Korean Cultural Week, set to take place in October 2024 which aims to promote cultural exchange and deepen understanding between the two countries. The cultural week will include performances, exhibitions, and workshops that celebrate the rich cultural heritage of both Pakistan and South Korea.

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to expanding opportunities for youth collaboration, stating that the event will be a testament to the strong and growing relationship between the two countries.

"This is an exciting opportunity to not only celebrate our cultural ties but to also open new doors for the youth of both nations," he remarked.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing optimism about the future of Pakistan-Korea relations, particularly in the field of youth empowerment.