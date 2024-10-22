Open Menu

Chairman PMYP Reiterates The Importance Of Youth In Nation-building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Chairman PMYP reiterates the importance of Youth in nation-building

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme(PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Tuesday reiterated the importance of youth in nation-building and assured the National Press Club(NPC) representatives that the government, through the Youth Programme, remains committed to supporting the young people of Pakistan in every possible way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme(PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Tuesday reiterated the importance of youth in nation-building and assured the National Press Club(NPC) representatives that the government, through the Youth Programme, remains committed to supporting the young people of Pakistan in every possible way.

In a meeting aimed at discussing the role of youth in national development, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan met with the esteemed representatives of the NPC here at the Prime Minister's office.

The meeting focused on the pivotal role that the youth plays in shaping the future of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the NPC representatives praised Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan for his tireless efforts in the realm of youth empowerment and development.

They commended his leadership and the positive changes he had brought to the Pakistani Youth, especially in the province of Punjab.

The representatives acknowledged that Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan was widely regarded as one of the best choices for championing youth causes, noting his deep commitment to providing opportunities for young Pakistanis and creating a pathway for their success.

The NPC also highlighted his strategic initiatives aimed at fostering skill development, educational opportunities, and overall growth for the nation’s youth.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing on the need for continued collaboration and dialogue to ensure that the voices and aspirations of youth are fully represented in national policies and development plans.

Secretary NPC Ms Nayyer Ali, Members Executive Council, NPC Ahmed Mansoor, Aamir Butt and others were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Punjab Young Government Best

Recent Stories

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety ..

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards

17 minutes ago
 Police arrest outlaws

Police arrest outlaws

31 minutes ago
 BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

16 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

31 minutes ago
 CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, ..

CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary

31 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across ..

CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city

16 minutes ago
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

1 hour ago
 Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

1 hour ago
 Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

1 hour ago
 Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

1 hour ago
 Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding ..

Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..

37 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances ..

IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan