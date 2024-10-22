Chairman PMYP reiterates the importance of Youth in nation-building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme(PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Tuesday reiterated the importance of youth in nation-building and assured the National Press Club(NPC) representatives that the government, through the Youth Programme, remains committed to supporting the young people of Pakistan in every possible way.

In a meeting aimed at discussing the role of youth in national development, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan met with the esteemed representatives of the NPC here at the Prime Minister's office.

The meeting focused on the pivotal role that the youth plays in shaping the future of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the NPC representatives praised Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan for his tireless efforts in the realm of youth empowerment and development.

They commended his leadership and the positive changes he had brought to the Pakistani Youth, especially in the province of Punjab.

The representatives acknowledged that Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan was widely regarded as one of the best choices for championing youth causes, noting his deep commitment to providing opportunities for young Pakistanis and creating a pathway for their success.

The NPC also highlighted his strategic initiatives aimed at fostering skill development, educational opportunities, and overall growth for the nation’s youth.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing on the need for continued collaboration and dialogue to ensure that the voices and aspirations of youth are fully represented in national policies and development plans.

Secretary NPC Ms Nayyer Ali, Members Executive Council, NPC Ahmed Mansoor, Aamir Butt and others were present.