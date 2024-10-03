Chairman PMYP reviews arrangements for the SCO summit

Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Thursday said that special measures have been taken to improve the beauty of the federal capital on the occasion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting scheduled to be held on October 15-16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Thursday said that special measures have been taken to improve the beauty of the Federal capital on the occasion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting scheduled to be held on October 15-16.

Presiding over a meeting to review the preparations for the SCO Summit at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters,he emphasized on effective measures to ensure best security arrangements during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the beautification of Islamabad, renovation of Jinnah Convention Center, renovation of VIP corridors, and hosting of international delegations and security arrangements.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar, Prime Minister's media coordinator Badr Shahbaz, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Islamabad, senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Environment and Engineering Wings of CDA, DC Islamabad, Representatives from MCI, DMA and Serena Management also attended the meeting.