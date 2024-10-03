Open Menu

Chairman PMYP Reviews Arrangements For The SCO Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 11:29 PM

Chairman PMYP reviews arrangements for the SCO summit

Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Thursday said that special measures have been taken to improve the beauty of the federal capital on the occasion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting scheduled to be held on October 15-16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Thursday said that special measures have been taken to improve the beauty of the Federal capital on the occasion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting scheduled to be held on October 15-16.

Presiding over a meeting to review the preparations for the SCO Summit at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters,he emphasized on effective measures to ensure best security arrangements during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the beautification of Islamabad, renovation of Jinnah Convention Center, renovation of VIP corridors, and hosting of international delegations and security arrangements.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar, Prime Minister's media coordinator Badr Shahbaz, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Islamabad, senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Environment and Engineering Wings of CDA, DC Islamabad, Representatives from MCI, DMA and Serena Management also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Muhammad Ali October Shanghai Cooperation Organization Capital Development Authority Media From Best IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Ensuring smooth flow of traffic on roads top prior ..

Ensuring smooth flow of traffic on roads top priority; SSP Traffic

1 minute ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq calls for media's more ..

3 minutes ago
 Dockers end three-day strike at Montreal port

Dockers end three-day strike at Montreal port

1 minute ago
 Mexican president vows justice after army kills si ..

Mexican president vows justice after army kills six migrants

35 minutes ago
 Date to en-cash withdrawn prize bonds extended up ..

Date to en-cash withdrawn prize bonds extended up to Dec 31

34 minutes ago
 Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans i ..

Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans in September

34 minutes ago
Kiyani urges PTI to respect laws of country

Kiyani urges PTI to respect laws of country

35 minutes ago
 DC directs action against increase of essential co ..

DC directs action against increase of essential commodities

35 minutes ago
 Secretary P&D lauds development activities under S ..

Secretary P&D lauds development activities under SFERP

35 minutes ago
 District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in ..

District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian

50 minutes ago
 Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala

Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala

50 minutes ago
 AC visits Loralai public library

AC visits Loralai public library

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan