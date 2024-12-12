Chairman PMYP stresses the importance of cohesive approach to youth policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Thursday stressed the importance of a cohesive approach to youth policy, emphasizing the need for youth empowerment through inclusive policies that drive employment opportunities and skill development.

Chairing the inaugural meeting of the Taskforce for the National Adolescent and Youth Policy here Thursday, he highlighted that Pakistan’s youth, with their potential and creativity, was a significant asset for the country’s progress, and their concerns must be at the centre of national planning.

Rana Mashhood reiterated that the task force's work was critical to the nation’s development and prosperity.

He expressed confidence that the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders would lead to a transformative policy that will empower the next generation of leaders and innovators.

The meeting brought key stakeholders together from various ministries, development partners and youth organizations to deliberate on creating an inclusive, employment-driven policy for the youth of Pakistan.

Representatives from the Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Law and Justice, along with provincial representatives. Development partners, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the British Council, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) were also present.

The meeting discussed the vital need for a youth policy that addresses education, vocational training, mental health, and employment, with a special focus on marginalized groups, including young women and those from rural areas.

Representatives from the Ministry of Education emphasized the need for a curriculum that aligns with industry demands, while the Ministry of Science and Technology called for greater investment in research and innovation, particularly in technology and digital skills. Development partners such as the UNDP British Council, and UNICEF voiced strong support for the policy's goals and pledged their continued collaboration.

Private sector youth organizations also contributed, offering practical insights on how to bridge the gap between youth aspirations and the opportunities available to them. They suggested partnerships with businesses to provide internships, apprenticeships, and job placements, particularly in emerging sectors such as IT, green energy, and digital services.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue consultations and working towards the formulation of a policy that will address the diverse needs of Pakistan’s youth. It was agreed that the next meeting would focus on finalizing the policy framework, with an emphasis on actionable steps that can be implemented immediately.