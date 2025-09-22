Chairman, PMYP visits Mirpur-AJK based KORT

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Monday visited Mirpur-based South Asia's largest rehabilitation center for shelter less children,the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust Rehabilitation Complex (KORT).

According to official sources, the KORT Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar gave him a detailed briefing about the activities of the institution, housing over 500 orphan and other shelter less children of different ages including the abandoned kids, since the deadly October 8, 2005 deadly earthquake in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Rana Mashhood met the students studying in various educational, sports and other activities of the court and paid tributes to the educational and residential quality in great words.

He described that Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar was performing his unparalleled duty for the rehabilitation of the sick humanity to produce them as quality future architects of the nation.

