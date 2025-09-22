Chairman, PMYP Visits Mirpur-AJK Based KORT
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 01:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Monday visited Mirpur-based South Asia's largest rehabilitation center for shelter less children,the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust Rehabilitation Complex (KORT).
According to official sources, the KORT Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar gave him a detailed briefing about the activities of the institution, housing over 500 orphan and other shelter less children of different ages including the abandoned kids, since the deadly October 8, 2005 deadly earthquake in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Rana Mashhood met the students studying in various educational, sports and other activities of the court and paid tributes to the educational and residential quality in great words.
He described that Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar was performing his unparalleled duty for the rehabilitation of the sick humanity to produce them as quality future architects of the nation.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025
Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman, PMYP visits Mirpur-AJK based KORT5 minutes ago
-
Quack arrested,clinic sealed15 minutes ago
-
DC visited Togh Bala area for inspections15 minutes ago
-
PM for developing roadmap, reform agenda to promote investment, trade15 minutes ago
-
20 held with narcotics,weapons:25 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris always stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan army for country's defense25 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case38 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah condemns attempt on senior anchor Imtiaz Mir's life1 hour ago
-
Man killed, 4 other injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 23rd relief consignment of 100 tons for Gaza1 hour ago
-
Thandiani Tourism Resort Project worth Rs 2.29 billion awarded under public-private partnership2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar in New York to attend high-level segment of 80th UNGA session2 hours ago