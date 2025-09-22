Open Menu

Chairman, PMYP Visits Mirpur-AJK Based KORT

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Chairman, PMYP visits Mirpur-AJK based KORT

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Monday visited Mirpur-based South Asia's largest rehabilitation center for shelter less children,the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust Rehabilitation Complex (KORT).

According to official sources, the KORT Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar gave him a detailed briefing about the activities of the institution, housing over 500 orphan and other shelter less children of different ages including the abandoned kids, since the deadly October 8, 2005 deadly earthquake in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Rana Mashhood met the students studying in various educational, sports and other activities of the court and paid tributes to the educational and residential quality in great words.

He described that Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar was performing his unparalleled duty for the rehabilitation of the sick humanity to produce them as quality future architects of the nation.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

30 minutes ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

38 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

1 hour ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

1 hour ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

1 hour ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

1 hour ago
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

2 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of P ..

Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan