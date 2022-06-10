Chairman Power Looms Owners Association welcomes federal budget

Chairman Power Looms Owners Association (PLOA) Waheed Khaliq Ramay has welcomed the federal budget 2022-23 and termed it a balanced and people-friendly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Power Looms Owners Association (PLOA) Waheed Khaliq Ramay has welcomed the Federal budget 2022-23 and termed it a balanced and people-friendly.

Giving reaction after federal budget speech on Friday, he said that despite critical situation, the government presented pro-people budget which would help in bringing revolution in the country by materializing the dream of progress and prosperity.

He said that the government has tried its optimum to give maximum relief to the people of Pakistan in recent federal budget as special attention was paid on industrial, agriculture, energy and other sectors by allocating huge funds for them.

He said that payment of refund claims was a major issue for the trade and business community and the present government assured in federal budget that it would immediately ensure payment of refund claims of Rs.40.5 million and this step would resolve the issue of liquidity.

The government also allocated 25% quota of loan schemes for female entrepreneurs, which would help this segment to play their active role in national progress and prosperity, he added.