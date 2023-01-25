UrduPoint.com

Chairman PPP And Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Ministers Condole Demise Of Journalist's Mother

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh ministers condole demise of journalist's mother

Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and the provincial labour minister Saeed Ghani, on Wednesday, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior journalist Tahir Hassan Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and the provincial labour minister Saeed Ghani, on Wednesday, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior journalist Tahir Hassan Khan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sharjeel Memon and Saeed Ghani, in their separate messages, expressed condolences to senior journalist and former president of Karachi Press Club Tahir Hassan Khan.

They prayed to Allah almighty for granting eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.

More Stories From Pakistan

