KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and the provincial labour minister Saeed Ghani, on Wednesday, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior journalist Tahir Hassan Khan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sharjeel Memon and Saeed Ghani, in their separate messages, expressed condolences to senior journalist and former president of Karachi Press Club Tahir Hassan Khan.

They prayed to Allah almighty for granting eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.