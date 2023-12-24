Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto files nomination papers for NA-196

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Former Foreign Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has formally submitted his nomination papers for NA-196 (Kamber-Shahdadkot-I), on Sunday.

Chairman PPP personally delivered his nomination documents to the Returning Officer in Shahdadkot.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari filed his nomination papers to Returning Officer/Assistant Commissioner Shahdadkot Mohsin Ali Sheikh for NA-196.

Earlier, the arrival of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Shahdadkot was met with an enthusiastic reception, as thousands of supporters gathered outside the RO office, expressing their support with fervent slogans, “Wazeer e Azam Bilawal”, and a shower of flowers.

Party leaders and office-bearers were also in attendance to mark this significant development.

President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Mir Nadir Ali Khan Magsi, District President PPP Kamber-Shahdadkot Qammaruddin Gopang, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Suhail Ahmed Siyal, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, PPP leaders and others were also accompanied with him.