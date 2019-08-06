Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets AJK Prime Minister (PM) Raja Farooq Haider

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on AJK Prime Minister (PM) Raja Farooq Haider while the latter has invited Bilawal to visit Azad Kashmir.The PPP chairman has accepted the invitation.

An informal meeting took place between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider in parliament house on the eve of joint session of parliament Tuesday;.AJK PM while inviting Bilawal Bhutto to visit Azad Kashmir said that Kashmiris are looking forward to him and " we will wait for you".