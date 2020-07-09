UrduPoint.com
Chairman PPP Condoles Dr Faisal's Demise

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Chairman PPP condoles Dr Faisal's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday paid rich tributes to Shaheed Dr Faisal, who died the other day after contracting COVID-19 during performing duties in Abbottabad's government hospital.

Bilawal expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr Faisal and expressed his solidarity with the bereaved family, said a press release.

He said the sacrifices of doctors and paramedical staff will not go in vain, the nation will always remember their determination during their duty.

