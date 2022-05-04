UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Chairman PPP extends felicitations to media fraternity on World #PressFreedomDay

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that access of citizens to accurate information is the foundation of a strong democratic society.

According to a statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House on Wednesday, in his message on World Press Freedom Day, PPP chairman said that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees freedom of the press and the right of citizens to access accurate information. He said that his Party has never been, and never will, compromise on the issue of freedom of speech and writing. He pointed out that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, after assuming the office of the Prime Minister for the first time, had abolished the black laws against the media in 1988, which were imposed during the dictatorship. "Recent candid stance against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) was a manifestation of the PPP's strict adherence to its ideology and guiding principles," he maintained.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP and Pakistan's journalist fraternity have worked together for the protection of freedom of expression and journalism, which spans over five decades. He expresssed concern saying that media workers all over the world are facing difficult situation at present. He urged the need to ensure the safety of media workers around the world. "On the one hand, access to the internet and censorship of content is on the rise, and on the other, fake news and hate-mongering propaganda are also on the increase," he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended felicitation to journalists all over the world including Pakistan on the International Day.

