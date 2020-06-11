Chairman PPP inquired about health of Ghulam Bilour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday telephoned Awami National Party's leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and inquired about his health.

The chairman PPP extended his felicitations to Ghulam Ahmed Bilour for defeating the Covid-19, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

He said health workers sacrificed their lives fighting this pandemic.

Bilawal Bhutto said every life was precious. He prayed that every other Covid-19 patient recovers like Ghulam Ahmed Bilour.