UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman PPP Inquired About Health Of Ghulam Bilour

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Chairman PPP inquired about health of Ghulam Bilour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday telephoned Awami National Party's leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and inquired about his health.

The chairman PPP extended his felicitations to Ghulam Ahmed Bilour for defeating the Covid-19, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

He said health workers sacrificed their lives fighting this pandemic.

Bilawal Bhutto said every life was precious. He prayed that every other Covid-19 patient recovers like Ghulam Ahmed Bilour.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Awami National Party Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

36 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

37 minutes ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

3 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.