Chairman PPP, MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits UC-9 Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a visit to Rayali Bagh Muhallah, Union Council No. 9, Larkana city, on Monday evening, in connection with third phase of his mass contact campaign.

Bilawal met with the workers at the residence of Record & Event Secretary of PPP, Larkana city Abdul Bari Abbasi.

Workers pointed out the problems of the union council and also gave suggestions for the solutions.

Chairman PPP directed the accompanied Sindh Ministers to immediately implement the issues and solutions suggested by the workers.

Notables and workers expressed gratitude to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his cooperation on the issue of leasing of Katchi Abadies.

Bilawal also offered condolences to the bereaved families of the notables and workers during his visit of union council No. 09 of Larkana city.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Sindh Ministers Syed Sardar Shah, Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi, Mukesh Chawala, Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA Naseebaan Channa, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, Dr. Shafqat Soomro, Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Dr. Sakina Gaad, Abdul Waris Bhutto, Khalid Noohani, Danish Sami Mashi, Anthony Sahotra Mashi Rafique Noohani and others were also present on the occasion.