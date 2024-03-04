Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid a rich tribute to Jam Saqi on his 6th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid a rich tribute to Jam Saqi on his 6th death anniversary.

According to a press release from Bilawal House’s Media Cell, he conveyed on Jam Saqi’s death anniversary, reflecting on his enduring legacy as a tireless champion for workers’ rights and an unwavering opponent of class exploitation.

He expressed that Jam Saqi endured imprisonment during Zia’s regime, emphasizing a crucial moment when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto resolutely debunked the unfounded and politically motivated treason charges against Jam Saqi in a military court.

Bilawal Bhutto urged honoring Jam Saqi’s memory by recommitting to his cherished principles of equality, justice, and empowerment of the working class.

He emphasized that Jam Saqi’s legacy guides us in navigating present complexities and working towards a future that upholds the rights and dignity of every citizen.