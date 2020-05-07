UrduPoint.com
Chairman PPP Pays Tributes To Shaheed Qamar Abbas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:55 AM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid tributes to Shaheed Qamar Abbas and said that Shaheed Qamar Abbas was a soldier and brother of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid tributes to Shaheed Qamar Abbas and said that Shaheed Qamar Abbas was a soldier and brother of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto in a message on the 13th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Qamar Abbas said that he was not only an asset of PPP from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but he was also an asset of all democratic forces of the country.

Chairman Bilawal vowed once again that PPP will continue to resist conspiracy against constitution and continue to expose selected rulers and their undemocratic supporters.

Chairman PPP paying glowing tributes to the struggle and sacrifices of Shaheed Qamar Abbas said that once again there is a need of practical political struggle.

He said at these difficult times conspiracies against 18th amendment in the constitution, NFC award and provincial sovereignty is condemnable.

