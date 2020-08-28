UrduPoint.com
Chairman PPP Urges Sindh Govt To Provide Timely Relief To Rain-affected People

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:51 PM

Chairman PPP urges Sindh govt to provide timely relief to rain-affected people

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday directed Sindh government to ensure that timely relief to the people across the province battling with the natural calamity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday directed Sindh government to ensure that timely relief to the people across the province battling with the natural calamity.

Speaking to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who was on the ground monitoring the situation and overseeing relief work following the worst monsoon rains, the party chairman asked Sindh government to conduct province-wide survey about the damages and losses to both public and private properties for intensifying relief work and beginning rehabilitation process and complete restoration of road communication, said the statement released here on Friday.

The PPP chairman was talking to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah who was on the ground to assess the situation following the worst monsoon spell which has tormented almost the entire province including its agriculture sector, which is the backbone of national as well as provincial economy.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the entire province had suffered and growers had incurred heavy losses as their standing crops were washed away by the unprecedented torrential rains.

He also asked the chief minister to seek help from the Federal government to cope up the worrisome situation and hoped that the federal government would play its constitutional role for bringing the province's economy back to normalcy.

