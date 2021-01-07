UrduPoint.com
Chairman PPSC Calls On Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:20 PM

Chairman PPSC calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lt. General (Retd) Maqsood Ahmed called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and briefed the latter on paper-leaks during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

The Chairman PPSC apprised the Governor on the progress made on the issue of leaking of PPSC papers while the Governor Punjab directed the Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission to ensure foolproof measures to prevent such incidents in future.

The Chairman PPSC told the Governor that immediate action against the culprits was initiated as soon as the corrupt practice was detected.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said merit and transparency strengthened institutions, adding the PPSC was a credible institution and strict action would be taken against those who tried to tarnish the image of this institution.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission told the Governor Punjab that as soon as the matter came to notice, immediate action was taken as per law. He said that all those who had been arrested were in the custody of Anti-Corruption Establiahment (ACE) Punjab.

