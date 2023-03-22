UrduPoint.com

Chairman PPSC Presents Annual Report To Governor

Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lt. General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and presented the annual report 2022 during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday

"The institutions can only be strengthened by ensuring merit and transparency," governor Punjab said, adding that solution to all problems lies in good governanc6e and "we have to promote merit in the country by discouraging nepotism and recommendation culture".

Balighur Rehman further said PPSC is an authentic institution which plays an important role in providing employment opportunities to the youth in a transparent manner on the basis of merit. He further said that more steps should be taken for improved efficiency and betterment of the institution.

Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lieutenant General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal briefed the governor Punjab about the performance of the institution. Chairman PPSC said that there is a need to focus on career counseling of students.

