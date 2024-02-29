Open Menu

Chairman PRCS Announces Comprehensive Relief Efforts In Gwadar

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Chairman PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwadar

In the wake of the recent heavy rainfall and consequential damages in Gwadar and other regions of Balochistan, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari announced comprehensive relief efforts aimed at addressing the immediate needs of the affected communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) In the wake of the recent heavy rainfall and consequential damages in Gwadar and other regions of Balochistan, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari announced comprehensive relief efforts aimed at addressing the immediate needs of the affected communities.

Chairing an Emergency Response meeting attended by the Secretary General and the relevant departments, he gave robust directives for urgent rescue and relief operations.

He said the PRCS National headquarters has already activated its operations room to monitor the situation closely.

Collaborating with program heads and the Balochistan provincial branch, PRCS has devised a detailed action plan focused on providing timely assistance to those impacted by the adverse weather conditions. Rapid assessment teams have been mobilized at both district and provincial levels to evaluate the extent of the damage and execute critical rescue and relief efforts, he added.

Chairman Laghari has instructed the mobilization of relief packages from warehouse stocks to meet the immediate needs of the affected individuals.

The action plan prioritizes the provision of essential household non-food items, deployment of health teams, establishment of public health facilities, promotion of personal hygiene, and ensuring access to clean drinking water for those affected.

He said maintaining open lines of communication, PRCS is in constant contact with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administration to coordinate efforts effectively and optimize resources for maximum impact.

Chairman Laghari underscored the urgency of coordinated action, stating, "Our priority is to swiftly address the needs of the affected individuals in Gwadar and other affected districts of Balochistan. We are working tirelessly to ensure that relief reaches those who need it most, and our teams are fully committed to providing assistance in every possible way."

The heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Gwadar, Kech district, and other parts of Balochistan, disrupting normal life and traffic on the Coastal Highway Officials reported incessant rainfall for 12 hours, causing urban flooding and significant damage to infrastructure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Water Traffic Gwadar Stocks From Rains

Recent Stories

Chad government on alert after attack on security ..

Chad government on alert after attack on security services

2 minutes ago
 Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during exp ..

Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karac ..

10 minutes ago
 NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of c ..

NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation

14 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI lea ..

May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in 9 cases

5 minutes ago
 Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, ..

Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, district levels

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM's election on Saturday

Balochistan CM's election on Saturday

5 minutes ago
Stocks climb after US inflation dips

Stocks climb after US inflation dips

10 minutes ago
 FCCI congratulates CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz

FCCI congratulates CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz

5 minutes ago
 AKF hands over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar BR ..

AKF hands over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar BRT system

10 minutes ago
 CM reviews uplift progress of flood-devastated inf ..

CM reviews uplift progress of flood-devastated infrastructures

10 minutes ago
 Careem, Dow University sign agreement to enhance s ..

Careem, Dow University sign agreement to enhance student transportation

10 minutes ago
 Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO

Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan