Chairman PRCS calls on AJK President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shahid Laghari called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the Federal metropolis on Sunday and discussed, in detail, the issues of common interest.

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society gave a detailed briefing to the President about the PRCS's ongoing projects in Azad Kashmir.

The AJK President, while appreciating the PRCS for its remarkable work, said that the ongoing projects of Pakistan Red Crescent Society in Azad Kashmir were commendable. He, however, maintained that there was a dire need to accelerate the pace of these projects.